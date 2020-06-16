3301 Bull St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Spacious and bright 2 bed/1 bath apartment flooded with natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. Dishwasher. Building has common laundry room on each floor with washer/dryer, which is accessible 24/7 and free to tenants. Rent includes FREE parking space in the building's private, off-street parking lot. Easy access to public transportation. Central AC/Heat. Cable and internet ready.



Idyllic & peaceful tree-lined street in Ardsley Park. Walking distance to SCAD dorms. Beautifully cared for and managed by local owner. Convenient online payment portal for rent payment.



If you are a SCAD student or professional looking for a tranquil apartment in an extremely safe and friendly neighborhood, don't let this unit get away! Walk to the best shops and restaurants in the Starland District or bike to Habersham Village where you can grab groceries, brunch, coffee or a sandwich from great, locally-owned spots. 10 minute drive to downtown historic Savannah or Oglethorpe Mall and 30 minutes to Tybee Island beach. Walk to many SCAD buildings. Steps away from SCAD bus stop.



QUICK FACTS:

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Sq Footage: 1000 sq ft

Monthly Rent: $1250

Availability date: Immediate

Security Deposit: $1000 (or $725 with a credit score 750 or higher)

Lease Term: 12 months (3 month & 6 month terms are available, however, rent price is subject to lease length; 3 month term = $1750/month & 6 month term = $1600/month)

Parking: 1 private, off-street space + shared guest parking

Laundry: Common laundry room, open 24/7, free to tenants

Pets: Cats, Small Dogs (< 25lb), Large Dogs (> 25lb) are accepted on a case-by-case basis

Pet Policy: $350 fee for one pet and $500 for two pets, non-refundable. All pets MUST be pre-approved. Breed restrictions apply. Maximum of two pets per apartment.

Landlord Pays: Pest Control & Landscaping

Tenant Pays: Water/Garbage/Sewer; Electric; Cable/Internet, if desired

Wiring: Cable & Internet ready



This unit is VERY RARELY available and won't be vacant long — if you are interested, reply here or CALL OR TEXT AARON AT (404) 304-0083 FOR DETAILS!