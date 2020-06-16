All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 9 2020

3301 Bull St

3301 Bull Street · (415) 238-7501
Location

3301 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31405
Bingville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
internet access
Spacious and bright 2 bed/1 bath apartment flooded with natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. Dishwasher. Building has common laundry room on each floor with washer/dryer, which is accessible 24/7 and free to tenants. Rent includes FREE parking space in the building's private, off-street parking lot. Easy access to public transportation. Central AC/Heat. Cable and internet ready.

Idyllic & peaceful tree-lined street in Ardsley Park. Walking distance to SCAD dorms. Beautifully cared for and managed by local owner. Convenient online payment portal for rent payment.

If you are a SCAD student or professional looking for a tranquil apartment in an extremely safe and friendly neighborhood, don't let this unit get away! Walk to the best shops and restaurants in the Starland District or bike to Habersham Village where you can grab groceries, brunch, coffee or a sandwich from great, locally-owned spots. 10 minute drive to downtown historic Savannah or Oglethorpe Mall and 30 minutes to Tybee Island beach. Walk to many SCAD buildings. Steps away from SCAD bus stop.

QUICK FACTS:
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Sq Footage: 1000 sq ft
Monthly Rent: $1250
Availability date: Immediate
Security Deposit: $1000 (or $725 with a credit score 750 or higher)
Lease Term: 12 months (3 month & 6 month terms are available, however, rent price is subject to lease length; 3 month term = $1750/month & 6 month term = $1600/month)
Parking: 1 private, off-street space + shared guest parking
Laundry: Common laundry room, open 24/7, free to tenants
Pets: Cats, Small Dogs (< 25lb), Large Dogs (> 25lb) are accepted on a case-by-case basis
Pet Policy: $350 fee for one pet and $500 for two pets, non-refundable. All pets MUST be pre-approved. Breed restrictions apply. Maximum of two pets per apartment.
Landlord Pays: Pest Control & Landscaping
Tenant Pays: Water/Garbage/Sewer; Electric; Cable/Internet, if desired
Wiring: Cable & Internet ready

This unit is VERY RARELY available and won't be vacant long — if you are interested, reply here or CALL OR TEXT AARON AT (404) 304-0083 FOR DETAILS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Bull St have any available units?
3301 Bull St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Bull St have?
Some of 3301 Bull St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Bull St currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Bull St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Bull St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Bull St is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Bull St offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Bull St does offer parking.
Does 3301 Bull St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 Bull St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Bull St have a pool?
No, 3301 Bull St does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Bull St have accessible units?
No, 3301 Bull St does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Bull St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Bull St has units with dishwashers.
