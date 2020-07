Modera Sandy Springs.

Amenities

With onsite retail and restaurants and urban-minded amenities like a dedicated yoga studio, public dog park, membership-quality gym, and resort-style pool, Modera is bringing city style perks to the perimeter. Make yourself at home in one of 313 spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments home to luxe kitchens think custom 42 cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances spa-inspired bedroom and baths, and wide-open living spaces.