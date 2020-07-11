Apartment List
69 Apartments for rent in Alpharetta, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alpharetta apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
79 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
91 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,147
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
31 Units Available
Horseshoe Bend
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
22 Units Available
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every 1-3 bedroom unit in this community has in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Proximity to Highway 19 makes it easy to enjoy the town. Residents enjoy guest parking, yoga, coffee bar and pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
26 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1514 sqft
Luxury apartments with electronic door locks, high-speed Internet and spacious floor plans. Community has a rooftop clubroom, courtyard pool and yoga spin room. Great location close to boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1442 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1013 sqft
Gated community with a 24-hour fitness center, garages, sparkling pool and beautiful views. Homes include carpet, central air and heating, electric kitchen appliances and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of Alpharetta
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
344 Units Available
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way, Forsyth County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1192 sqft
We are now offering in-person & LIVE virtual tours by appointment! Book your curated tour experience today. Lease now & receive up to 8 weeks rent FREE! Inquire today for more information. Shop, dine, and unwind in style.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Alpharetta
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
83 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
13 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$808
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1544 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
32 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,698
1777 sqft
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1303 sqft
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
36 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Dunwoody Panhandle
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1250 sqft
**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Alpharetta, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alpharetta apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Alpharetta apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

