6980 Roswell Rd Ne #L5

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Atlanta Townhome For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Awesome townhome/ loft with lots of updates throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, great room with kitchen and breakfast bar. Loft style master bedroom. Stone Manor Community has a club house, gym, and pool. Great location minutes outside perimeter and GA-400. Unit will be cleaned before move in. Gated community.



Schools:

Elem: Spalding Drive

Middle: Sandy Springs

High: North Springs

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly with owner approval, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE2948370)