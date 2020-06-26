All apartments in Sandy Springs
6980 Roswell Rd Ne #L5
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

6980 Roswell Rd Ne #L5

6980 Georgia Highway 9 · No Longer Available
Location

6980 Georgia Highway 9, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlanta Townhome For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Awesome townhome/ loft with lots of updates throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, great room with kitchen and breakfast bar. Loft style master bedroom. Stone Manor Community has a club house, gym, and pool. Great location minutes outside perimeter and GA-400. Unit will be cleaned before move in. Gated community.

Schools:
Elem: Spalding Drive
Middle: Sandy Springs
High: North Springs
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly with owner approval, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE2948370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

