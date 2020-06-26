6980 Roswell Rd Ne #L5

Amenities
Atlanta Townhome For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Awesome townhome/ loft with lots of updates throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, great room with kitchen and breakfast bar. Loft style master bedroom. Stone Manor Community has a club house, gym, and pool. Great location minutes outside perimeter and GA-400. Unit will be cleaned before move in. Gated community.
Schools:
Elem: Spalding Drive
Middle: Sandy Springs
High: North Springs
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
