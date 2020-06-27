All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
6787 Encore Blvd
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

6787 Encore Blvd

6787 Encore Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6787 Encore Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
new construction
Luxury executive town home, one of the few floor plans with 4 bedrooms (including the top level Loft/Bonus), 4.5 bath, a large balcony overlooking the community park, and a top level terrace. First level bedroom ensuite with separated entrance. Gourmet kitchen with large quartz island, top of the line SS appliances, hardwood flooring, upgraded cabinets, white Tuscan marble in all bathrooms, and loads of upgrades throughout the house. Community features a resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and a park. Right across from Mercedes-Benz USA HQ, minutes to GA 400 & 285, Perimeter Mall and fine dining and shopping nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6787 Encore Blvd have any available units?
6787 Encore Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6787 Encore Blvd have?
Some of 6787 Encore Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6787 Encore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6787 Encore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6787 Encore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6787 Encore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6787 Encore Blvd offer parking?
No, 6787 Encore Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6787 Encore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6787 Encore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6787 Encore Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6787 Encore Blvd has a pool.
Does 6787 Encore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6787 Encore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6787 Encore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6787 Encore Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6787 Encore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6787 Encore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
