6787 Encore Blvd

Luxury executive town home, one of the few floor plans with 4 bedrooms (including the top level Loft/Bonus), 4.5 bath, a large balcony overlooking the community park, and a top level terrace. First level bedroom ensuite with separated entrance. Gourmet kitchen with large quartz island, top of the line SS appliances, hardwood flooring, upgraded cabinets, white Tuscan marble in all bathrooms, and loads of upgrades throughout the house. Community features a resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and a park. Right across from Mercedes-Benz USA HQ, minutes to GA 400 & 285, Perimeter Mall and fine dining and shopping nearby.