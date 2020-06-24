All apartments in Sandy Springs
6728 Brandon Mill Road

6728 Brandon Mill Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6728 Brandon Mill Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pearl of Sandy Springs! Brand-New all bathrooms & 2 kitchens. Brand-new deck & outdoor entertainment. High end stainless steel appliances. Award-Winning Designs throughout the house with luxury ceilings! Convenient to great schools, Fine Dinning & Bars, shopping & Great parks. Great community Minutes away from 400, 285, Abernathy Green Park & Sandy Springs City Center. Private & fenced in backyard. Lower level has interior & exterior access with a separate kitchen, bathroom, an a great living space. 2Car garages & lots of parking. APPOINTMENT IS A MUST House is Occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 Brandon Mill Road have any available units?
6728 Brandon Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6728 Brandon Mill Road have?
Some of 6728 Brandon Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 Brandon Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6728 Brandon Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 Brandon Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6728 Brandon Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6728 Brandon Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6728 Brandon Mill Road offers parking.
Does 6728 Brandon Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 Brandon Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 Brandon Mill Road have a pool?
No, 6728 Brandon Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6728 Brandon Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 6728 Brandon Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 Brandon Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6728 Brandon Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6728 Brandon Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6728 Brandon Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
