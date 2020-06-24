6728 Brandon Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pearl of Sandy Springs! Brand-New all bathrooms & 2 kitchens. Brand-new deck & outdoor entertainment. High end stainless steel appliances. Award-Winning Designs throughout the house with luxury ceilings! Convenient to great schools, Fine Dinning & Bars, shopping & Great parks. Great community Minutes away from 400, 285, Abernathy Green Park & Sandy Springs City Center. Private & fenced in backyard. Lower level has interior & exterior access with a separate kitchen, bathroom, an a great living space. 2Car garages & lots of parking. APPOINTMENT IS A MUST House is Occupied