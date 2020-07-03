All apartments in Sandy Springs
6677 Cadence Boulevard
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

6677 Cadence Boulevard

6677 Cadence Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6677 Cadence Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The Manor at ARIA North offers a walk-able neighborhood, Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and the convenience of Perimeter Center living. Easy access to GA400, MARTA Sandy Springs Station, and only 4 exits from the Buckhead Business District. The Ashton Woods Chopin-floor plan features a large Bedroom, Spa Shower Bathroom, custom Walk-in Closet and Laundry Room on 2nd. The first floor is completely open-concept with a Center-Island Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, large TV-viewing area, Balcony, and a Powder Room. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout,.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6677 Cadence Boulevard have any available units?
6677 Cadence Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6677 Cadence Boulevard have?
Some of 6677 Cadence Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6677 Cadence Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6677 Cadence Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6677 Cadence Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6677 Cadence Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6677 Cadence Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6677 Cadence Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6677 Cadence Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6677 Cadence Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6677 Cadence Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6677 Cadence Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6677 Cadence Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6677 Cadence Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6677 Cadence Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6677 Cadence Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6677 Cadence Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6677 Cadence Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

