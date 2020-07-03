6677 Cadence Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

The Manor at ARIA North offers a walk-able neighborhood, Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and the convenience of Perimeter Center living. Easy access to GA400, MARTA Sandy Springs Station, and only 4 exits from the Buckhead Business District. The Ashton Woods Chopin-floor plan features a large Bedroom, Spa Shower Bathroom, custom Walk-in Closet and Laundry Room on 2nd. The first floor is completely open-concept with a Center-Island Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, large TV-viewing area, Balcony, and a Powder Room. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout,.