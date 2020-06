Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath top floor condominium in gated Victoria Heights community! Open and bright floor plan! Vaulted ceiling & hardwood floors in living room. Kitchen with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances - all electric so no gas bill to worry about! 2 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets each with private bath. Washer & dryer are included. Great location! Gated community with swimming pool & fitness center! Enjoy living just minutes from GA 400, I-285 shopping and restaurants!