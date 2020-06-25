Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 5551 Kingsport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5551 Kingsport Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5551 Kingsport Drive
5551 Kingsport Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Sandy Springs ITP
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5551 Kingsport Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to the Prado and Center Ice Arena.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5551 Kingsport Drive have any available units?
5551 Kingsport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 5551 Kingsport Drive have?
Some of 5551 Kingsport Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5551 Kingsport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Kingsport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Kingsport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5551 Kingsport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5551 Kingsport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5551 Kingsport Drive offers parking.
Does 5551 Kingsport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 Kingsport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Kingsport Drive have a pool?
No, 5551 Kingsport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Kingsport Drive have accessible units?
No, 5551 Kingsport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Kingsport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5551 Kingsport Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 Kingsport Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5551 Kingsport Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Similar Pages
Sandy Springs 1 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with Parking
Sandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highpoint
Perimeter Center
North Springs Apartments
Dunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs Itp
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College