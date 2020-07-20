5159 Roswell Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautifully updated condo in a great location inside the Perimeter convenient to shopping, restuarants, bars, etc. Comes eqipped with Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances and Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath. Bonus room for office or library. Nice quiet community with tennis and pool. Trash and water covered in monthly lease amount. Each adult must pay $60 application fee. No pets, no smokers. Combined verifiable income must = 3+ times monthly rent. Income verification, credit and criminal background checks will be done. Call/text agent to see.