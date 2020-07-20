All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 5159 Roswell Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5159 Roswell Rd
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:06 AM

5159 Roswell Rd

5159 Roswell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5159 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautifully updated condo in a great location inside the Perimeter convenient to shopping, restuarants, bars, etc. Comes eqipped with Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances and Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath. Bonus room for office or library. Nice quiet community with tennis and pool. Trash and water covered in monthly lease amount. Each adult must pay $60 application fee. No pets, no smokers. Combined verifiable income must = 3+ times monthly rent. Income verification, credit and criminal background checks will be done. Call/text agent to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5159 Roswell Rd have any available units?
5159 Roswell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5159 Roswell Rd have?
Some of 5159 Roswell Rd's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5159 Roswell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5159 Roswell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5159 Roswell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5159 Roswell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5159 Roswell Rd offer parking?
No, 5159 Roswell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5159 Roswell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5159 Roswell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5159 Roswell Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5159 Roswell Rd has a pool.
Does 5159 Roswell Rd have accessible units?
No, 5159 Roswell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5159 Roswell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5159 Roswell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5159 Roswell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5159 Roswell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolsSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs Apartments
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp
Dunwoody PanhandleLost Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College