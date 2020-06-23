455 Hammond Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Huge lot w/ fenced in yard, large sq. footage and move-in ready home in the heart of Sandy Springs! Come see this 4 bed + den, 3 bath, open floorplan, 2 car carport, tons of storage closets and fully finished basement. Fresh interior paint and carpet, hardwoods along main level and ceramic tile in finished basement - all appliances included! Driveway has ample parking and turnaround drive for easier access. Location is perfect with easy access to I-285, GA400, Roswell Rd, Perimeter Mall, & much more.