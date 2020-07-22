225 Lake Summit View

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

For lease in gorgeous Lake Forrest.Summit! Foyer w/soaring ceiling, beautiful hardwoods & elegant, curved staircase. Enjoy quiet time in the light filled, formal living rm or entertain family & friends in the two story great rm. The gourmet kitchen boasts upgraded granite, cabinetry & stainless appliances & opens to the great rm. Upstairs owner's suite w/a huge sitting rm & spa bath. Spacious secondary bdrms. Finished terr. level w/media rm, LR, kitch, wine cellar, bath & bedrm. Ample outdoor space w/deck, patio & stone fireplace. 3 car garage.