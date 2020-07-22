All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

225 Lake Summit View

225 Lake Summit View · No Longer Available
Location

225 Lake Summit View, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
For lease in gorgeous Lake Forrest.Summit! Foyer w/soaring ceiling, beautiful hardwoods & elegant, curved staircase. Enjoy quiet time in the light filled, formal living rm or entertain family & friends in the two story great rm. The gourmet kitchen boasts upgraded granite, cabinetry & stainless appliances & opens to the great rm. Upstairs owner's suite w/a huge sitting rm & spa bath. Spacious secondary bdrms. Finished terr. level w/media rm, LR, kitch, wine cellar, bath & bedrm. Ample outdoor space w/deck, patio & stone fireplace. 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Lake Summit View have any available units?
225 Lake Summit View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 225 Lake Summit View have?
Some of 225 Lake Summit View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Lake Summit View currently offering any rent specials?
225 Lake Summit View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Lake Summit View pet-friendly?
No, 225 Lake Summit View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 225 Lake Summit View offer parking?
Yes, 225 Lake Summit View offers parking.
Does 225 Lake Summit View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Lake Summit View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Lake Summit View have a pool?
No, 225 Lake Summit View does not have a pool.
Does 225 Lake Summit View have accessible units?
No, 225 Lake Summit View does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Lake Summit View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Lake Summit View has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Lake Summit View have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Lake Summit View does not have units with air conditioning.
