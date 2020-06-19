Rent Calculator
Home
Sandy Springs, GA
1104 Brighton Point
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:08 AM
1104 Brighton Point
1104 Brighton Point
No Longer Available
Location
1104 Brighton Point, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The bright well maintain townhome, in the gated community, close to restaurant and shopping in convenience location, fresh interior paint, nice and clean, private back patio and cozy deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1104 Brighton Point have any available units?
1104 Brighton Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 1104 Brighton Point have?
Some of 1104 Brighton Point's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1104 Brighton Point currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Brighton Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Brighton Point pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Brighton Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 1104 Brighton Point offer parking?
No, 1104 Brighton Point does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Brighton Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Brighton Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Brighton Point have a pool?
No, 1104 Brighton Point does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Brighton Point have accessible units?
No, 1104 Brighton Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Brighton Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Brighton Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Brighton Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Brighton Point does not have units with air conditioning.
