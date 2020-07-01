4610 Timbercreek Circle.

Amenities
Beautifully renovated, good size townhouse conveniently located in a beautiful family neighborhood with excellent public schools and has a desirable floor plan. Recently renovated kitchen with beautiful soft close white cabinets, quartz counter-tops and large kitchen island. stainless Steel appliances. Brand new paint, fixtures, flooring. Private, fenced backyard. Beautiful neighborhood with pool. Top rated Schools. Without a doubt, this house will guarantee satisfaction. Schedule your showing today before it is gone.