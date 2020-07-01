All apartments in Roswell
4610 Timbercreek Circle

4610 Timbercreek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Timbercreek Circle, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully renovated, good size townhouse conveniently located in a beautiful family neighborhood with excellent public schools and has a desirable floor plan. Recently renovated kitchen with beautiful soft close white cabinets, quartz counter-tops and large kitchen island. stainless Steel appliances. Brand new paint, fixtures, flooring. Private, fenced backyard. Beautiful neighborhood with pool. Top rated Schools. Without a doubt, this house will guarantee satisfaction. Schedule your showing today before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4610 Timbercreek Circle have any available units?
4610 Timbercreek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Timbercreek Circle have?
Some of 4610 Timbercreek Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Timbercreek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Timbercreek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Timbercreek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Timbercreek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 4610 Timbercreek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Timbercreek Circle offers parking.
Does 4610 Timbercreek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Timbercreek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Timbercreek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4610 Timbercreek Circle has a pool.
Does 4610 Timbercreek Circle have accessible units?
No, 4610 Timbercreek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Timbercreek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Timbercreek Circle has units with dishwashers.

