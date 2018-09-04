Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
2402 Waters Edge Trail
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2402 Waters Edge Trail
2402 Waters Edge Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2402 Waters Edge Trl, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SO MUCH SPACE! You've got to check out this wonderful end unit. Close to everything you could ask for. 3 levels for living! Awesome layout; lots of light, make this your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2402 Waters Edge Trail have any available units?
2402 Waters Edge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2402 Waters Edge Trail have?
Some of 2402 Waters Edge Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2402 Waters Edge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Waters Edge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Waters Edge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Waters Edge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 2402 Waters Edge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Waters Edge Trail offers parking.
Does 2402 Waters Edge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Waters Edge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Waters Edge Trail have a pool?
No, 2402 Waters Edge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Waters Edge Trail have accessible units?
No, 2402 Waters Edge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Waters Edge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Waters Edge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
