Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 4 Sided Brick Ranch on approximately 3/4 acre wooded lot sits above the street level with a new architectural life-time roof, hardwood floors throughout, newer kitchen, fireplace in living room, and a large oversized 2 car garage with additional work room in the back of the garage. New interior painting just completed. Walk to Canton Street and Roswell Area Park on Woodstock road.