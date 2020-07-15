All apartments in Roswell
226 Mill Creek Pl

226 Mill Creek Pl · No Longer Available
Location

226 Mill Creek Pl, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
226 Mill Creek Place
Roswell GA 30076

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2.5

A fantastic two bedroom two and a half bath town-home in Roswell's Holcomb's Crossing subdivision! This home features a beautiful kitchen with all white appliances, fresh carpet and paint, two spacious master bedrooms and plenty of closet space! A great floor plan with decorative tile flooring, a fireplace, a two car carport in the back of the home and much much more!! This home is in a prime location and a must see! Call today for details.

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income, no previous evictions, and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County
Gas: Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

