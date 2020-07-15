226 Mill Creek Pl

Amenities
226 Mill Creek Place
Roswell GA 30076
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2.5
A fantastic two bedroom two and a half bath town-home in Roswell's Holcomb's Crossing subdivision! This home features a beautiful kitchen with all white appliances, fresh carpet and paint, two spacious master bedrooms and plenty of closet space! A great floor plan with decorative tile flooring, a fireplace, a two car carport in the back of the home and much much more!! This home is in a prime location and a must see! Call today for details.
We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income, no previous evictions, and verified previous rental history.
UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County
Gas: Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power
Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.