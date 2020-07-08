140 Crabtree Drive

Amenities
Well maintained ranch in friendly and quiet neighborhood and award winning school district. This home sits on a cul-de-sac with access to beautiful Big Creek Park, featuring the Greenway Trail for jogging/hiking/biking! Living room with fireplace, Dining area, updated bathrooms, 2-Car Garage. Private backyard. New HVAC system, new roof and gutters, garage door. Skylights in master bath. EXCELLENT LOCATION! Just minutes to GA-400, Northpoint Mall, shopping & restaurants, local and nat'l parks, biking/walking trails. Northwood elementary school district, and just 10 minutes from Downtown Roswell and the Avalon.