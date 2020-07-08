All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 140 Crabtree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
140 Crabtree Drive
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

140 Crabtree Drive

140 Crabtree Drive · (678) 439-5857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

140 Crabtree Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained ranch in friendly and quiet neighborhood and award winning school district. This home sits on a cul-de-sac with access to beautiful Big Creek Park, featuring the Greenway Trail for jogging/hiking/biking! Living room with fireplace, Dining area, updated bathrooms, 2-Car Garage. Private backyard. New HVAC system, new roof and gutters, garage door. Skylights in master bath. EXCELLENT LOCATION! Just minutes to GA-400, Northpoint Mall, shopping & restaurants, local and nat'l parks, biking/walking trails. Northwood elementary school district, and just 10 minutes from Downtown Roswell and the Avalon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Crabtree Drive have any available units?
140 Crabtree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Crabtree Drive have?
Some of 140 Crabtree Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Crabtree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Crabtree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Crabtree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 140 Crabtree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 140 Crabtree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 Crabtree Drive offers parking.
Does 140 Crabtree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Crabtree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Crabtree Drive have a pool?
No, 140 Crabtree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 140 Crabtree Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Crabtree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Crabtree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Crabtree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 140 Crabtree Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell Luxury Places
Roswell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity