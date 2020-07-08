All apartments in Roswell
1305 Taylor Oaks Drive
1305 Taylor Oaks Drive

1305 Taylor Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Taylor Oaks Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Great 4 bedroom home in fabulous family-friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood in award-winning Milton HS district! Brand new carpet & paint throughout. Recently updated kitchen with new granite & SS appliances opens to bright breakfast room and fireside den. Formal & spacious separate living and dining with hardwoods. Oversized master with large walk-in closet. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. Large, flat front and back yards. Home directly across from quiet cul-de-sac. Awesome, active neighborhood with monthly social events. Pool/tennis available up the street. Attached 2-car

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive have any available units?
1305 Taylor Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Taylor Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Taylor Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

