1305 Taylor Oaks Drive

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Great 4 bedroom home in fabulous family-friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood in award-winning Milton HS district! Brand new carpet & paint throughout. Recently updated kitchen with new granite & SS appliances opens to bright breakfast room and fireside den. Formal & spacious separate living and dining with hardwoods. Oversized master with large walk-in closet. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. Large, flat front and back yards. Home directly across from quiet cul-de-sac. Awesome, active neighborhood with monthly social events. Pool/tennis available up the street. Attached 2-car