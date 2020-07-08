1305 Taylor Oaks Drive

Amenities
Great 4 bedroom home in fabulous family-friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood in award-winning Milton HS district! Brand new carpet & paint throughout. Recently updated kitchen with new granite & SS appliances opens to bright breakfast room and fireside den. Formal & spacious separate living and dining with hardwoods. Oversized master with large walk-in closet. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. Large, flat front and back yards. Home directly across from quiet cul-de-sac. Awesome, active neighborhood with monthly social events. Pool/tennis available up the street. Attached 2-car