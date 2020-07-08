110 Pine Glade Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

“Back Yard Haven: Beautiful unique floor plan featuring cathedral ceilings and floor to ceiling windows with calming views of nature. This naturally well-lit 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom ranch home is in a quiet friendly neighborhood. The open plan is great for entertaining and includes a family room, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, office, and 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Close to Roswell High School, shops and nightlife on Canton Street in hip Historic Roswell, and walking distance to restaurants & shopping. Beautifully landscaped yard with tiled patio for entertaining, new laminate flooring throughout. Small pet friendly, No smoking. 2150/month, 2000 security deposit. Yard maintenance included. Utilities not included. Call Jim at 770-335-0197.”



