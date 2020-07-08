All apartments in Roswell
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:16 AM

110 Pine Glade Trce

110 Pine Glade Trace · No Longer Available
Location

110 Pine Glade Trace, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
“Back Yard Haven: Beautiful unique floor plan featuring cathedral ceilings and floor to ceiling windows with calming views of nature. This naturally well-lit 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom ranch home is in a quiet friendly neighborhood. The open plan is great for entertaining and includes a family room, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, office, and 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Close to Roswell High School, shops and nightlife on Canton Street in hip Historic Roswell, and walking distance to restaurants & shopping. Beautifully landscaped yard with tiled patio for entertaining, new laminate flooring throughout. Small pet friendly, No smoking. 2150/month, 2000 security deposit. Yard maintenance included. Utilities not included. Call Jim at 770-335-0197.”

“This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.“

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Pine Glade Trce have any available units?
110 Pine Glade Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Pine Glade Trce have?
Some of 110 Pine Glade Trce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Pine Glade Trce currently offering any rent specials?
110 Pine Glade Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Pine Glade Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Pine Glade Trce is pet friendly.
Does 110 Pine Glade Trce offer parking?
Yes, 110 Pine Glade Trce offers parking.
Does 110 Pine Glade Trce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Pine Glade Trce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Pine Glade Trce have a pool?
No, 110 Pine Glade Trce does not have a pool.
Does 110 Pine Glade Trce have accessible units?
No, 110 Pine Glade Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Pine Glade Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Pine Glade Trce has units with dishwashers.

