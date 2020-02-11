All apartments in Redan
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

6458 Charter Way

6458 Charter Way · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

6458 Charter Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Formal living area with laminate floors, rear deck. Kitchen with small breakfast area. Master bedroom with private bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6458 Charter Way have any available units?
6458 Charter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6458 Charter Way have?
Some of 6458 Charter Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6458 Charter Way currently offering any rent specials?
6458 Charter Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6458 Charter Way pet-friendly?
No, 6458 Charter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6458 Charter Way offer parking?
No, 6458 Charter Way does not offer parking.
Does 6458 Charter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6458 Charter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6458 Charter Way have a pool?
No, 6458 Charter Way does not have a pool.
Does 6458 Charter Way have accessible units?
No, 6458 Charter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6458 Charter Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6458 Charter Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6458 Charter Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6458 Charter Way has units with air conditioning.
