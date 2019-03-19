Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6269 Creekford Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6269 Creekford Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6269 Creekford Ln
6269 Creekford Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6269 Creekford Lane, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hurry will not last long!! Move in ready rental! Laminate floors and new paint inside and out - Spacious bedrooms! See private remarks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6269 Creekford Ln have any available units?
6269 Creekford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 6269 Creekford Ln have?
Some of 6269 Creekford Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6269 Creekford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6269 Creekford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6269 Creekford Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6269 Creekford Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 6269 Creekford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6269 Creekford Ln offers parking.
Does 6269 Creekford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6269 Creekford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6269 Creekford Ln have a pool?
No, 6269 Creekford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6269 Creekford Ln have accessible units?
No, 6269 Creekford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6269 Creekford Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6269 Creekford Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6269 Creekford Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6269 Creekford Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redan 2 Bedrooms
Redan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Panthersville, GA
Winder, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Experiment, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GA
Griffin, GA
Mableton, GA
Hampton, GA
Watkinsville, GA
Jackson, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College