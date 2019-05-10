All apartments in Redan
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

1514 Stoneleigh Circle

1514 Stoneleigh Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Stoneleigh Circle, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in ready, Hardwood floor all appliance all stainless steal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Stoneleigh Circle have any available units?
1514 Stoneleigh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1514 Stoneleigh Circle have?
Some of 1514 Stoneleigh Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Stoneleigh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Stoneleigh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Stoneleigh Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Stoneleigh Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1514 Stoneleigh Circle offer parking?
No, 1514 Stoneleigh Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Stoneleigh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Stoneleigh Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Stoneleigh Circle have a pool?
No, 1514 Stoneleigh Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Stoneleigh Circle have accessible units?
No, 1514 Stoneleigh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Stoneleigh Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Stoneleigh Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Stoneleigh Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 Stoneleigh Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

