Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 996 Sycamore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
996 Sycamore Dr
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
996 Sycamore Dr
996 Sycamore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Decatur Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
996 Sycamore Drive, North Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Cottage. Updated Kitchen & Bath. Hardwood Floors. Screened Porch. Fireplace in Living Room. 1-Car Garage. Large, Level, Wooded Lot. This IS NOT in City of Decatur Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 996 Sycamore Dr have any available units?
996 Sycamore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Decatur, GA
.
What amenities does 996 Sycamore Dr have?
Some of 996 Sycamore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 996 Sycamore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
996 Sycamore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Sycamore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 996 Sycamore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Decatur
.
Does 996 Sycamore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 996 Sycamore Dr offers parking.
Does 996 Sycamore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 Sycamore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Sycamore Dr have a pool?
No, 996 Sycamore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 996 Sycamore Dr have accessible units?
No, 996 Sycamore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Sycamore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 996 Sycamore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 996 Sycamore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 Sycamore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Similar Pages
North Decatur 1 Bedrooms
North Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with Pool
North Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Medlock Park
Decatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College