604 Tuxworth Circle
604 Tuxworth Circle

604 Tuxworth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

604 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great renovated room mate floor plan in gated community. Walk in closet, The kitchen with farm sink. Professional land scape. Near Emory, CDC downtown Decatur. Current tenant is still living. Need 24hrs to notice to see the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Tuxworth Circle have any available units?
604 Tuxworth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 604 Tuxworth Circle have?
Some of 604 Tuxworth Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Tuxworth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
604 Tuxworth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Tuxworth Circle pet-friendly?
No, 604 Tuxworth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 604 Tuxworth Circle offer parking?
No, 604 Tuxworth Circle does not offer parking.
Does 604 Tuxworth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Tuxworth Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Tuxworth Circle have a pool?
No, 604 Tuxworth Circle does not have a pool.
Does 604 Tuxworth Circle have accessible units?
No, 604 Tuxworth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Tuxworth Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Tuxworth Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Tuxworth Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Tuxworth Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
