All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 2498 Joiner Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2498 Joiner Court
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2498 Joiner Court

2498 Joiner Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Medlock Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2498 Joiner Court, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5644266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2498 Joiner Court have any available units?
2498 Joiner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 2498 Joiner Court currently offering any rent specials?
2498 Joiner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2498 Joiner Court pet-friendly?
No, 2498 Joiner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2498 Joiner Court offer parking?
No, 2498 Joiner Court does not offer parking.
Does 2498 Joiner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2498 Joiner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2498 Joiner Court have a pool?
No, 2498 Joiner Court does not have a pool.
Does 2498 Joiner Court have accessible units?
No, 2498 Joiner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2498 Joiner Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2498 Joiner Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2498 Joiner Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2498 Joiner Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College