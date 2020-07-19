1997 Bryant Park Ln

Amenities

1997 Bryant Park Lane

Decatur, GA 30033



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3.5

Bonus: 1



Brand new townhome in beautiful Parkside at Mason Mill! Gorgeous landscaping includes outdoor sitting areas. Open floor plan encompasses an entire floor and includes large living room, kitchen, large dining area and bonus room that opens to the lower deck. The kitchen has all high end appliances and fixtures and includes a large island with extra storage. The dining area includes a nook perfect for a desk or high boy. Upstairs are two master suites. The main master includes trey ceiling, sliding doors to the upper private deck, two walk-in closets, a sitting area, and a gorgeous bathroom with long counter, dual sinks, plenty of cabinets and a wide tiled shower with glass doors, a bench and a rain showerhead, as well as a standard showerhead. The other master includes a walk-in closet and gorgeous bath with dual sinks. The lower level includes a guest bedroom and full bath. Close to Toco Hills Shopping Center and all of its great restaurants!!!



Included in this incredible living space is access to the Parkside at Mason Mill HOA amenities: clubhouse, fitness center, park and pool (currently being built).



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: DeKalb County Water System

Gas: Gas South, Scana

Electric: Georgia Power



In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.