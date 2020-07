Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar concierge package receiving tennis court

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to Rosemont at East Cobb Apartments located in Marietta, Georgia. Your new pet-friendly community offers newly renovated homes featuring new cabinets, granite-style countertops, modern black appliances with gas cooking, hardwood-style floors, skylights, patios and balconies and in-home washer and dryer connections.



Relax by our refreshing resort-style pool opening soon or work up a sweat in our newly updated fitness center.



Access to great schools as well as a close proximity to a vast array of great dining, shopping and entertainment destinations are just the beginning of the advantages that accompany life at the newly renovated Rosemont at East Cobb. Don’t delay, call or stop by today to learn more about how you can call our community home.



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.