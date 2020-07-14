All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Ivy Ridge Apartments

2650 Bentley Rd SE · (940) 398-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
HOT DEAL! --- $500 OFF MOVE IN! $250 deposit with approved credit!
Location

2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03J · Avail. Aug 10

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 16G · Avail. Aug 7

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 16B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09N · Avail. Aug 7

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 09A · Avail. Sep 10

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ivy Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome to Ivy Ridge! Your beautiful new home nestled in the Cumberland/Galleria neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Ivy Ridge strives to provide a higher standard of living for our residents with awesome amenities, dedicated staff, and well-kept grounds. Enjoy a workout in our modern 24 hour fitness center, or spend a day at the refreshing pool and playground. You'll you’ll love cooking out in our gazebo & grill area. With spacious and affordable 2-, and 3- bedroom layouts, we have the perfect space for you.

Our newly renovated units feature stunning plank wood floors, new counter tops, designer tile backsplash, new cabinetry, and sleek new fixtures. Ample storage and large living spaces are the norm here at Ivy Ridge. Get excited to wake up and enjoy your morning coffee on your new private balcony!

The highly desirable suburb Cumberland has so much to offer! Scenic and quaint, Cumberland feels suburban, but close proximity to downtown Atlanta ensures you can stay connected. The Cumberland Mall features great retailers like Macy’s, Apple, and Sears. Awesome restaurants like Goianao Restaurant, Sabor Do Brasil, and Spring Restaurant, also call the neighborhood home.

Ivy Ridge is also in close proximity to some great schools! Brumby Elementary School, East Cobb Middle School and River Wood National Charter School.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to $1,000 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ivy Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Ivy Ridge Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ivy Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Ivy Ridge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ivy Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ivy Ridge Apartments is offering the following rent specials: HOT DEAL! --- $500 OFF MOVE IN! $250 deposit with approved credit!
Is Ivy Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ivy Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ivy Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ivy Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Ivy Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ivy Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ivy Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ivy Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Ivy Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ivy Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ivy Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ivy Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ivy Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ivy Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
