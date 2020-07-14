Ivy Ridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome to Ivy Ridge! Your beautiful new home nestled in the Cumberland/Galleria neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Ivy Ridge strives to provide a higher standard of living for our residents with awesome amenities, dedicated staff, and well-kept grounds. Enjoy a workout in our modern 24 hour fitness center, or spend a day at the refreshing pool and playground. You'll you’ll love cooking out in our gazebo & grill area. With spacious and affordable 2-, and 3- bedroom layouts, we have the perfect space for you.



Our newly renovated units feature stunning plank wood floors, new counter tops, designer tile backsplash, new cabinetry, and sleek new fixtures. Ample storage and large living spaces are the norm here at Ivy Ridge. Get excited to wake up and enjoy your morning coffee on your new private balcony!



The highly desirable suburb Cumberland has so much to offer! Scenic and quaint, Cumberland feels suburban, but close proximity to downtown Atlanta ensures you can stay connected. The Cumberland Mall features great retailers like Macy’s, Apple, and Sears. Awesome restaurants like Goianao Restaurant, Sabor Do Brasil, and Spring Restaurant, also call the neighborhood home.



Ivy Ridge is also in close proximity to some great schools! Brumby Elementary School, East Cobb Middle School and River Wood National Charter School.