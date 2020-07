Amenities

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***At the Ivy Commons, you’ll find a beautiful, welcoming community of Marietta, GA apartments that make an ideal living space for you. These apartments have spacious layouts and multiple in-apartment amenities that make you feel right at home. And community amenities make for a relaxing evening or fun weekend. Ivy Commons aims to have the right options for all. Choose from 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, each offering spacious bedrooms and living areas.Ivy Commons offers on-site management, flexible lease terms, and 24-hour emergency maintenance to best assist residents. Take a walk around professionally landscaped grounds, play with the kids on the play-scape, or take a swim in the community swimming pool.