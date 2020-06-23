All apartments in Marietta
98 Bridge View Drive
98 Bridge View Drive

98 Bridge View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

98 Bridge View Drive, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it!

2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in a much desired area! Hardwood floors thought the house. Crown molding on first floor with tray ceiling in master bedroom. One car garage with air-conditioned partial basement. Just minutes from 75 & 575, eating, shopping, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw Mountain and the Braves Stadium

Visit www.rently.com to schedule a self-guided tour.

For additional questions contact DiDI Bell at (678) 235-4475.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Bridge View Drive have any available units?
98 Bridge View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 98 Bridge View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
98 Bridge View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Bridge View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 98 Bridge View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 98 Bridge View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 98 Bridge View Drive offers parking.
Does 98 Bridge View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Bridge View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Bridge View Drive have a pool?
No, 98 Bridge View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 98 Bridge View Drive have accessible units?
No, 98 Bridge View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Bridge View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Bridge View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Bridge View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 Bridge View Drive has units with air conditioning.
