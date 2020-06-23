98 Bridge View Drive

Amenities
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it!
2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in a much desired area! Hardwood floors thought the house. Crown molding on first floor with tray ceiling in master bedroom. One car garage with air-conditioned partial basement. Just minutes from 75 & 575, eating, shopping, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw Mountain and the Braves Stadium
Visit www.rently.com to schedule a self-guided tour.
For additional questions contact DiDI Bell at (678) 235-4475.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.