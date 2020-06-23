98 Bridge View Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning

If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it!



2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in a much desired area! Hardwood floors thought the house. Crown molding on first floor with tray ceiling in master bedroom. One car garage with air-conditioned partial basement. Just minutes from 75 & 575, eating, shopping, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw Mountain and the Braves Stadium



Visit www.rently.com to schedule a self-guided tour.



For additional questions contact DiDI Bell at (678) 235-4475.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.