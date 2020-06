Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in the heart of Marietta. Bright open living room with combo dining room. Kitchen features all new appliances and granite counter-tops. Just off kitchen you have a covered patio with additional storage room. 3 large bedrooms, and full bath features double vanity and granite counter-tops. Everything has been redone. This property wont last long. Call today to schedule a showing.