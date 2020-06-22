All apartments in Marietta
Last updated November 17 2019 at 8:08 AM

723 Tom Read Dr

723 Tom Read Drive · No Longer Available
Location

723 Tom Read Drive, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated bungalow near Marietta Square! Brand new paint, flooring, lighting/ceiling fans, and appliances! Home has 2 bedrooms and additional room that could be used as office or small bedroom. Large utility room off kitchen with washer/dryer hookups, leading out to deck and private backyard with storage building. Landscaping included! Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and dining, only 1.5 miles to I-75 and 3 miles to WellStar Kennestone Hospital and KSU Marietta campus. Contact for more information at 678-650-3575.

Disclosure: Member of leasing entity is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Tom Read Dr have any available units?
723 Tom Read Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 723 Tom Read Dr have?
Some of 723 Tom Read Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Tom Read Dr currently offering any rent specials?
723 Tom Read Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Tom Read Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Tom Read Dr is pet friendly.
Does 723 Tom Read Dr offer parking?
Yes, 723 Tom Read Dr offers parking.
Does 723 Tom Read Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Tom Read Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Tom Read Dr have a pool?
No, 723 Tom Read Dr does not have a pool.
Does 723 Tom Read Dr have accessible units?
No, 723 Tom Read Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Tom Read Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Tom Read Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Tom Read Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 723 Tom Read Dr has units with air conditioning.

