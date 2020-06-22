723 Tom Read Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Renovated bungalow near Marietta Square! Brand new paint, flooring, lighting/ceiling fans, and appliances! Home has 2 bedrooms and additional room that could be used as office or small bedroom. Large utility room off kitchen with washer/dryer hookups, leading out to deck and private backyard with storage building. Landscaping included! Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and dining, only 1.5 miles to I-75 and 3 miles to WellStar Kennestone Hospital and KSU Marietta campus. Contact for more information at 678-650-3575.



Disclosure: Member of leasing entity is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Georgia.