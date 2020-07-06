All apartments in Marietta
477 Lakeview Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:27 PM

477 Lakeview Drive

477 Lakeview Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

477 Lakeview Drive Northeast, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Conveniently Located Just Off the 120-Loop Near I-75. 3 Bedroom & 1 Full Bath Bungalow on Over 1/2 Acre on Cul-De-Sac. Hardwood Floors & Fresh Paint. Open Concept Dining & Living Room. Laundry Closet. Kitchen w/ White Cabinets & Black Appliances including Electric Oven/Range, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Programmable Thermostat. Bedroom #3 with Built-in Shelves. Bathroom has been fully renovated. Carport & Level Driveway. Large Yard (Lawn care included) w/ Fenced Area for Small Dog Under 40Lbs. No Cats Please. Large Patio w/ Plenty of Room for Entertaining & Grilling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
477 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 477 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 477 Lakeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
477 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 Lakeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 477 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 477 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 477 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

