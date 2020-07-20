All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

418 Allgood Road Northeast

418 Allgood Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

418 Allgood Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

Who wouldn't want to bring in the new year in this beautiful recently renovated duplex unit? This home features hardwood floors, a eat-in kitchen and a fireplace just to name a few. Located walking distance to Marietta Square to enjoy concerts, festivals and restaurants throughout the year. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do not procrastinate when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze on this listing you're guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http://www.movefastnow.com/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Allgood Road Northeast have any available units?
418 Allgood Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 418 Allgood Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
418 Allgood Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Allgood Road Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 418 Allgood Road Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 418 Allgood Road Northeast offer parking?
No, 418 Allgood Road Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 418 Allgood Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Allgood Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Allgood Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 418 Allgood Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 418 Allgood Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 418 Allgood Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Allgood Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Allgood Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Allgood Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Allgood Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
