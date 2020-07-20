418 Allgood Road Northeast

Amenities

Who wouldn't want to bring in the new year in this beautiful recently renovated duplex unit? This home features hardwood floors, a eat-in kitchen and a fireplace just to name a few. Located walking distance to Marietta Square to enjoy concerts, festivals and restaurants throughout the year. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do not procrastinate when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze on this listing you're guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http://www.movefastnow.com/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.