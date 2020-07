Amenities

Beautiful two bedrooms one bath townhome with open layout. New exterior paint, freshly-stained large deck & backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining! Appliances included refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, with washer and dryer hook-ups. Conveniently accessible to I-285 and I-75, only five minutes away from Cumberland Mall, Galleria, dining and minutes from The New Braves Stadium, just 20min to Downtown Atlanta. Available for immediate move-in!