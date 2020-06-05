351 Washington Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking

Washington Commons is a small condo building of only 18 condos just off the square of Marietta. This is the only rental unit in an owner occupied building. No pets allowed by covenants of the HOA. One bedroom, one bath with max of two persons living in Condo. Quite building and area. National cemetery across the street. One assigned covered parking space included. Owner pays gas, trash, water and sewer cost. Tenant pays electric.

Condo has gas cooking and gas heating with a gas fireplace. Video tour link at https://youtu.be/hvjyQShoRog