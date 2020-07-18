325 Niles Court

Amenities

Unique Opportunity to Live in a Gorgeous, Brand New Townhome Near MARIETTA SQUARE! Vibrant shops, restaurants and entertainment are a short stroll from your doorstep! Open floorplan and a stunning kitchen with a large island and a view to the family room with fireplace. Kitchen features quartz counters and stainless appliances. Attractive hardwood floors on main and stairs! Spacious owner's suite with luxurious master bath. Generous secondary bedrooms. Upstairs Laundry. Convenient access to Kennestone Hospital, I-75 & I-285!