325 Niles Court
325 Niles Court

325 Niles Ct · No Longer Available
Location

325 Niles Ct, Marietta, GA 30060
Austin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique Opportunity to Live in a Gorgeous, Brand New Townhome Near MARIETTA SQUARE! Vibrant shops, restaurants and entertainment are a short stroll from your doorstep! Open floorplan and a stunning kitchen with a large island and a view to the family room with fireplace. Kitchen features quartz counters and stainless appliances. Attractive hardwood floors on main and stairs! Spacious owner's suite with luxurious master bath. Generous secondary bedrooms. Upstairs Laundry. Convenient access to Kennestone Hospital, I-75 & I-285!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Niles Court have any available units?
325 Niles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 325 Niles Court have?
Some of 325 Niles Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Niles Court currently offering any rent specials?
325 Niles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Niles Court pet-friendly?
No, 325 Niles Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 325 Niles Court offer parking?
Yes, 325 Niles Court offers parking.
Does 325 Niles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Niles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Niles Court have a pool?
No, 325 Niles Court does not have a pool.
Does 325 Niles Court have accessible units?
No, 325 Niles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Niles Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Niles Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Niles Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Niles Court does not have units with air conditioning.
