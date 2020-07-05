All apartments in Marietta
Last updated January 7 2020 at 10:15 PM

293 Pam Lane Southwest

293 Pam Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

293 Pam Lane Southwest, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 bedroom Townhome in Marietta that has a vaulted ceiling in the greatroom, large dining area, and spacious kitchen.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Pam Lane Southwest have any available units?
293 Pam Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 293 Pam Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
293 Pam Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Pam Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 Pam Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 293 Pam Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 293 Pam Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 293 Pam Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Pam Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Pam Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 293 Pam Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 293 Pam Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 293 Pam Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Pam Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Pam Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Pam Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 293 Pam Lane Southwest has units with air conditioning.

