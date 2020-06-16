This 2 bedroom condo is in a convenient location while tucked away in the back of the Covered Bridge community. 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath with a sunroom that opens up to view green space. Kitchen and Bathrooms are updated and this unit is walking distance to the neighborhood pool. Fresh new paint and flooring. No carpet! Located in the back of the development for more privacy and less noise! Easy application process. Decisions made same day on approvals for lease! Landlord is very hands on and responsive during lease term. Great unit and excellent location! Move in Ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2238 Surrey Court SE have any available units?
2238 Surrey Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2238 Surrey Court SE have?
Some of 2238 Surrey Court SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 Surrey Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Surrey Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.