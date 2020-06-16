2238 Surrey Court SE

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This 2 bedroom condo is in a convenient location while tucked away in the back of the Covered Bridge community. 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath with a sunroom that opens up to view green space. Kitchen and Bathrooms are updated and this unit is walking distance to the neighborhood pool. Fresh new paint and flooring. No carpet! Located in the back of the development for more privacy and less noise! Easy application process. Decisions made same day on approvals for lease! Landlord is very hands on and responsive during lease term. Great unit and excellent location! Move in Ready!