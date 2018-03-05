216 Haverstock Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful & modern townhome that is the definition of city living w/luxury. This townhome is host to an abundance of features that include a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, separate dining room, 2- car garage, & finished basement. The great room is home to a brick fireplace, built-in cabinets, & tons of natural light. The immaculate master suite is spacious, boasts ample closet space, & a home office. The master bath features double vanities, large shower, cabinets, & tile flooring. This urban oasis is a short distance from Marietta Square.