All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 216 Haverstock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
216 Haverstock Court
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:35 AM

216 Haverstock Court

216 Haverstock Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

216 Haverstock Ct, Marietta, GA 30060
Fort Hill - Roosevelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & modern townhome that is the definition of city living w/luxury. This townhome is host to an abundance of features that include a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, separate dining room, 2- car garage, & finished basement. The great room is home to a brick fireplace, built-in cabinets, & tons of natural light. The immaculate master suite is spacious, boasts ample closet space, & a home office. The master bath features double vanities, large shower, cabinets, & tile flooring. This urban oasis is a short distance from Marietta Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Haverstock Court have any available units?
216 Haverstock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 216 Haverstock Court have?
Some of 216 Haverstock Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Haverstock Court currently offering any rent specials?
216 Haverstock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Haverstock Court pet-friendly?
No, 216 Haverstock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 216 Haverstock Court offer parking?
Yes, 216 Haverstock Court offers parking.
Does 216 Haverstock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Haverstock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Haverstock Court have a pool?
No, 216 Haverstock Court does not have a pool.
Does 216 Haverstock Court have accessible units?
No, 216 Haverstock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Haverstock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Haverstock Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Haverstock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Haverstock Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College