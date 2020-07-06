All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 2007 Augusta Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
2007 Augusta Drive SE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 8:33 AM

2007 Augusta Drive SE

2007 Augusta Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2007 Augusta Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Stepless 2 bed/1 bath Condo in beautiful swim community St Augustine Place. Ground and End unit, just one step up from the parking lot! Only 3 Miles to Historic Marietta Square and convenient to I-75, Kennesaw State University Marietta Campus, Sixflags White Water, Kennestone Hospital, Walmart and more! This Quaint condo comes complete with wrap around counters in the kitchen, fireplace in the living room, gorgeous sunroom, and back + front covered decks! Don't miss the walk-in closet or in-unit laundry room! Hurry before it's gone! Water, Sewer, Trash, Washer and dryer included in rent!
Great condo community! Well kept with a high percentage of owner occupants. Close to it all! Minutes from Life University, KSU Marietta Campus, I-75 exit 263. 20 mins from downtown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Augusta Drive SE have any available units?
2007 Augusta Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2007 Augusta Drive SE have?
Some of 2007 Augusta Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Augusta Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Augusta Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Augusta Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Augusta Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 2007 Augusta Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Augusta Drive SE offers parking.
Does 2007 Augusta Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Augusta Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Augusta Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Augusta Drive SE has a pool.
Does 2007 Augusta Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2007 Augusta Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Augusta Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Augusta Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Augusta Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2007 Augusta Drive SE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College