2007 Augusta Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Stepless 2 bed/1 bath Condo in beautiful swim community St Augustine Place. Ground and End unit, just one step up from the parking lot! Only 3 Miles to Historic Marietta Square and convenient to I-75, Kennesaw State University Marietta Campus, Sixflags White Water, Kennestone Hospital, Walmart and more! This Quaint condo comes complete with wrap around counters in the kitchen, fireplace in the living room, gorgeous sunroom, and back + front covered decks! Don't miss the walk-in closet or in-unit laundry room! Hurry before it's gone! Water, Sewer, Trash, Washer and dryer included in rent!

Great condo community! Well kept with a high percentage of owner occupants. Close to it all! Minutes from Life University, KSU Marietta Campus, I-75 exit 263. 20 mins from downtown Atlanta.