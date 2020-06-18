182 Lakewood Dr SE.

Amenities
182 Lakewood Drive SE, Marietta, GA 30060 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**
Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.
Get $200 off the first full months rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.
Availability: Ready Now!
Enter this cozy duplex into a living room with wood floors & ceiling fan. Kitchen with new white cabinets and counter tops, new planking flooring, and black appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove & range hood). There is also access to the shared back patio. Two bedrooms with ceiling fans and wood floors. Full bath with tub/shower combination and new planking flooring. Unit has laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups. Wood floors have been refinished. Fresh paint. Rental rate includes landscaping. Parking on concrete 2-car parking pad. Great area close to Marietta Square.
Directions: Take I-75 to Marietta Parkway West Exit, then right on Manget Avenue then left on Lakewood.
Elementary: Fair Oaks
Middle: Griffin
High: Osborne
Built 1962 Approx. 756 s/f