Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

182 Lakewood Dr SE

182 Lakewood Drive Southeast · (404) 383-9426
Location

182 Lakewood Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA 30060
Fraiser

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
182 Lakewood Drive SE, Marietta, GA 30060 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

Get $200 off the first full months rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.

Availability: Ready Now!

Enter this cozy duplex into a living room with wood floors & ceiling fan. Kitchen with new white cabinets and counter tops, new planking flooring, and black appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove & range hood). There is also access to the shared back patio. Two bedrooms with ceiling fans and wood floors. Full bath with tub/shower combination and new planking flooring. Unit has laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups. Wood floors have been refinished. Fresh paint. Rental rate includes landscaping. Parking on concrete 2-car parking pad. Great area close to Marietta Square.

Directions: Take I-75 to Marietta Parkway West Exit, then right on Manget Avenue then left on Lakewood.

Elementary: Fair Oaks
Middle: Griffin
High: Osborne

Built 1962 Approx. 756 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 182 Lakewood Dr SE have any available units?
182 Lakewood Dr SE has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 182 Lakewood Dr SE have?
Some of 182 Lakewood Dr SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Lakewood Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
182 Lakewood Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Lakewood Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Lakewood Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 182 Lakewood Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 182 Lakewood Dr SE does offer parking.
Does 182 Lakewood Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Lakewood Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Lakewood Dr SE have a pool?
No, 182 Lakewood Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 182 Lakewood Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 182 Lakewood Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Lakewood Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 Lakewood Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Lakewood Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Lakewood Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

