Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bathroom, open floor plan end unit! Quite cul-de-sac. Brand new granite counter tops in kitchen.

Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closest! Grab a book and sit in the beautiful bay window overlooking trees in the backyard,

or enjoy the back deck! Conveniently located to Town Center Mall, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, KSU,

Six Flags White Water Center & plenty of restaurants. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent!