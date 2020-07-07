All apartments in Marietta
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:35 AM

1731 Chanson Place

1731 Chanson Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Chanson Place Northeast, Marietta, GA 30062
East Worthington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great Home in E. Cobb off Sandy Plains Rd.

* Swim / Tennis Community *
* Next to Restaurants/ Shopping! LOCATION / LOCATION / LOCATION !

FEATURES:

* 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home w/ 2 -story foyer
* Spacious tiled Kitchen w/white cabinets/ cathedral ceiling/ track lighting
* Kitchen includes: Dishwasher/ refrigerator & microwave/ gas stove
* Family room has gas starter fireplace
* Separate living/ dining room combo
* Hardwoods on upper level/ spacious secondary bedrooms
* Master suite boasts an oversize trey ceiling
* Master spa offers double vanities/ Soaking tub and separate shower/ WIC
* Nice fenced in back yard

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no pets

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Chanson Place have any available units?
1731 Chanson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1731 Chanson Place have?
Some of 1731 Chanson Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Chanson Place currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Chanson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Chanson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 Chanson Place is pet friendly.
Does 1731 Chanson Place offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Chanson Place offers parking.
Does 1731 Chanson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 Chanson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Chanson Place have a pool?
Yes, 1731 Chanson Place has a pool.
Does 1731 Chanson Place have accessible units?
No, 1731 Chanson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Chanson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 Chanson Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 Chanson Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1731 Chanson Place has units with air conditioning.

