1731 Chanson Place

Amenities
Great Home in E. Cobb off Sandy Plains Rd.
* Swim / Tennis Community *
* Next to Restaurants/ Shopping! LOCATION / LOCATION / LOCATION !
FEATURES:
* 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home w/ 2 -story foyer
* Spacious tiled Kitchen w/white cabinets/ cathedral ceiling/ track lighting
* Kitchen includes: Dishwasher/ refrigerator & microwave/ gas stove
* Family room has gas starter fireplace
* Separate living/ dining room combo
* Hardwoods on upper level/ spacious secondary bedrooms
* Master suite boasts an oversize trey ceiling
* Master spa offers double vanities/ Soaking tub and separate shower/ WIC
* Nice fenced in back yard
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
*Pet policy: Sorry no pets
