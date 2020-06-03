All apartments in Marietta
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:54 PM

1704 Twin Brooks Drive South East

1704 Twin Brooks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Twin Brooks Drive, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
Conveniently located and updated townhome with fenced yard ready to welcome you home! Enter this open floor plan into a great room featuring multiple ceiling fans and gas fireplace overlooking the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, tile floor with white cabinets awash in light, what a sunny place to cook! Main level half bath and laundry hookups make entertaining and tidying up easy. Upstairs split bedroom plan offers spacious master with en suite bath and ample closet space. Additional 2 bedrooms share hall bath with tile floor. Back yard is fully fenced and low maintenance. This one won't last! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish: 404-400-6197 to see this gem today! **Absolutely no pets.** This home is not currently participating in any voucher program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

