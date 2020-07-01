All apartments in Marietta
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

1685 Caswell Parkway

1685 Caswell Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1685 Caswell Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3802c6a060 ---- Convenient Marietta location. Community has pool/club house and playground. This pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood flooring on the main level. The open floor plan offers a family room with fireplace, dining area and large kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, granite counters and pantry. Upstairs your will find the spacious master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Easy access to I-285 and I-75. Near Atlanta Braves Stadium and Battery Park, Cobb Energy Center, Cumberland Mall, Dobbins, Chattahoochee Rec. Ctr. Our properties move quickly! Priced right for an immediate move in!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! *PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING WITH STEPHANIE 770-431-4633 FIRST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Caswell Parkway have any available units?
1685 Caswell Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1685 Caswell Parkway have?
Some of 1685 Caswell Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Caswell Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Caswell Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Caswell Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1685 Caswell Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1685 Caswell Parkway offer parking?
No, 1685 Caswell Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1685 Caswell Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Caswell Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Caswell Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1685 Caswell Parkway has a pool.
Does 1685 Caswell Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1685 Caswell Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Caswell Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 Caswell Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Caswell Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1685 Caswell Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

