1685 Caswell Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3802c6a060 ---- Convenient Marietta location. Community has pool/club house and playground. This pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood flooring on the main level. The open floor plan offers a family room with fireplace, dining area and large kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, granite counters and pantry. Upstairs your will find the spacious master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Easy access to I-285 and I-75. Near Atlanta Braves Stadium and Battery Park, Cobb Energy Center, Cumberland Mall, Dobbins, Chattahoochee Rec. Ctr. Our properties move quickly! Priced right for an immediate move in!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! *PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING WITH STEPHANIE 770-431-4633 FIRST!