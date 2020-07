Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Unit is also listed for sale. Owner will consider owner financing with reasonable terms. Large ground level corner unit with quick access to SunTrust Park, Life University, KSU, Shopping, future IKEA, 2 mins to I-75, 20 mins to downtown. Features include open floorplan, Sun Room, and Great Room with fireplace. Community pool for your enjoyment! Rent includes Water/sewer and trash! Seller holds a real estate license.