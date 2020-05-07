All apartments in Marietta
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

1346 Parkview Lane NW

1346 Parkview Ln NW · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Parkview Ln NW, Marietta, GA 30064
Barrett Green

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 4bedroom/3.5bath in Marietta School District. TWO MASTER SUITES - one on each floor! The open-concept first floor features a bright white kitchen with double oven, ample counter space, hardwood floors, separate laundry room and oversized master suite with tray ceiling, double vanity, separate tub/shower, and huge walk-in closet! Upper level has has a second large master suite with separate tub/shower and walk-in closet. Features two additional spacious bedrooms and secondary bathroom with double vanity. This one will not last. Available for immediate move-in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Parkview Lane NW have any available units?
1346 Parkview Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1346 Parkview Lane NW have?
Some of 1346 Parkview Lane NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 Parkview Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Parkview Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Parkview Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1346 Parkview Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1346 Parkview Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1346 Parkview Lane NW offers parking.
Does 1346 Parkview Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 Parkview Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Parkview Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1346 Parkview Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Parkview Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1346 Parkview Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Parkview Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 Parkview Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 Parkview Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 Parkview Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
