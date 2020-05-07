1346 Parkview Lane NW

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning 4bedroom/3.5bath in Marietta School District. TWO MASTER SUITES - one on each floor! The open-concept first floor features a bright white kitchen with double oven, ample counter space, hardwood floors, separate laundry room and oversized master suite with tray ceiling, double vanity, separate tub/shower, and huge walk-in closet! Upper level has has a second large master suite with separate tub/shower and walk-in closet. Features two additional spacious bedrooms and secondary bathroom with double vanity. This one will not last. Available for immediate move-in!!