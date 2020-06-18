All apartments in Marietta
131 Kimberly Way SW
131 Kimberly Way SW

131 Kimberly Way SW · No Longer Available
Location

131 Kimberly Way SW, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
131 Kimberly Way, Marietta, GA 30064
**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Get $200 off the first full month's rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.

Availability: Ready Now!!

One side of a ranch style duplex. Enter through a front porch into the living room. There is the dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and range hood. Access to the covered patio in the rear. Laundry hook-ups are located in the kitchen area. There is the master bedroom with attached full bath with tub/shower combination. There is a spare bedroom and full hall bath with tub/shower combination. All new planking flooring throughout. Utility closet in rear. Close to schools. RENT INCLUDES THE LANDSCAPING.

Directions: Whitlock to left on Manning, then right on Kimberly Way.

Elementary: A.L. Burruss
Middle: Marietta
High: Marietta

Built 1980 Approx. 1,008 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Kimberly Way SW have any available units?
131 Kimberly Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 131 Kimberly Way SW have?
Some of 131 Kimberly Way SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Kimberly Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
131 Kimberly Way SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Kimberly Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Kimberly Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 131 Kimberly Way SW offer parking?
No, 131 Kimberly Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 131 Kimberly Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Kimberly Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Kimberly Way SW have a pool?
No, 131 Kimberly Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 131 Kimberly Way SW have accessible units?
No, 131 Kimberly Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Kimberly Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Kimberly Way SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Kimberly Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Kimberly Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.
