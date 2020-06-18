131 Kimberly Way SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

131 Kimberly Way, Marietta, GA 30064

**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Get $200 off the first full month's rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.



Availability: Ready Now!!



One side of a ranch style duplex. Enter through a front porch into the living room. There is the dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and range hood. Access to the covered patio in the rear. Laundry hook-ups are located in the kitchen area. There is the master bedroom with attached full bath with tub/shower combination. There is a spare bedroom and full hall bath with tub/shower combination. All new planking flooring throughout. Utility closet in rear. Close to schools. RENT INCLUDES THE LANDSCAPING.



Directions: Whitlock to left on Manning, then right on Kimberly Way.



Elementary: A.L. Burruss

Middle: Marietta

High: Marietta



Built 1980 Approx. 1,008 s/f